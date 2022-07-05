Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $378,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

