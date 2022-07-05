Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.57 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

