Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

