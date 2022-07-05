Montecito Bank & Trust Has $3.82 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $548.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $539.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

