Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,139,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000.

EMXC stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

