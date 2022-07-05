Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.