Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 1,184 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $508.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

