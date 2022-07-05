Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 650 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.