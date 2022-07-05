Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 660 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
