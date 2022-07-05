Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 6,846 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.18 and a 200 day moving average of $336.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.