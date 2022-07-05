Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
