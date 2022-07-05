Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

