Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,736,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 568.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter.

EDD stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

