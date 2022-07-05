Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

