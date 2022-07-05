Murray International Trust PLC (MYI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12 on August 16th

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MYI opened at GBX 1,230 ($14.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Murray International Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,038 ($12.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,326 ($16.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,249.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,215.11.

In related news, insider Alexandra Mackesy purchased 2,340 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.21) per share, for a total transaction of £29,390.40 ($35,590.22).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

