Naka Bodhi Token Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $505,263.95 and $2,420.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00149012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00093874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016104 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

