Nan H. Lee Purchases 4,000 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Director Nan H. Lee purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$31,800.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

