Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 81,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Nestlé Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.