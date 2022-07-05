Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Netflix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.64.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

