Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.77.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

