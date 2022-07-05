Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Raised by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 6,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 92,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after buying an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.77.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.