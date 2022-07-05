NewGen Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000. Cameco accounts for 2.5% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

