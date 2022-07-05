NewGen Asset Management Ltd Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 3.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,329,000 after acquiring an additional 101,656 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in TC Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,111,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.46%.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

