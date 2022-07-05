NewGen Asset Management Ltd Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,800 shares during the period. Shaw Communications accounts for approximately 4.0% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Shaw Communications worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 70.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

