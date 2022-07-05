NewGen Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares during the period. GFL Environmental makes up about 3.0% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

