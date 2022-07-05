NewGen Asset Management Ltd Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOOO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BRP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

DOOO stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

