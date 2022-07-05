NewGen Asset Management Ltd Makes New $288,000 Investment in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Epizyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.44. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

