NewGen Asset Management Ltd Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Gran Tierra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.54% of Gran Tierra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,095 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,663,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 603,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GTE. TheStreet raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

