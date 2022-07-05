NewGen Asset Management Ltd Makes New $953,000 Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gogo by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 388,432 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 748.7% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 717,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

