NewGen Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,000. Magna International accounts for 2.4% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 55,167 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

