NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000. Lithium Americas makes up approximately 2.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Lithium Americas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

