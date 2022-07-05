NewGen Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,344,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,344,000 shares during the quarter. B2Gold comprises approximately 3.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of B2Gold worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 6,007,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,727,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,491 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,787,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 497.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,326,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

