NEXT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 127 (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 127 ($1.54) per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,078 ($73.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,578 ($67.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($102.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,153.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,652.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1,157.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($88.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($95.06) to GBX 6,200 ($75.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($106.56) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.19) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($85.98) to GBX 6,900 ($83.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,868.57 ($95.28).

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($69.12) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($82,945.02).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

