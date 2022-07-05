NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

