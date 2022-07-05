NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.