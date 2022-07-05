NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

