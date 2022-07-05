NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 979,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

