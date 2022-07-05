NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NIKE were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

