Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.

OTCMKTS NCLTF opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. Nitori has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $209.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nitori from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

