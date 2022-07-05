Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.

OTCMKTS NCLTF opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. Nitori has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $209.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nitori from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Nitori (Get Rating)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

