Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) Insider Charles Henry Gregson Purchases 425,000 Shares

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,293.05).

Shares of LON:NSF opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Non-Standard Finance plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.88 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.38.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

About Non-Standard Finance (Get Rating)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.