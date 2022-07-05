Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,287 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Nordson worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.