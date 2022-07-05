Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NSTD opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

