NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 270,151 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE NRG opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

