Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.72.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.