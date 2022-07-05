Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 171,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.