Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Unilever by 47.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,427 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,674,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,292,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

