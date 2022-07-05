Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after acquiring an additional 245,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300,495 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

