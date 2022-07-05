Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BLK opened at $616.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $627.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

