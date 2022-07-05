Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES) vs. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head to Head Survey

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

39.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 144.29%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.60 -$3.28 million ($0.31) -27.29 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -15.11% -8.22% -7.03% Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.