Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $29.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Olaplex by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after buying an additional 321,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $7,895,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLPX stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.11. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

